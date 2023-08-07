Courtney Yanish

Courtney E. Yanish of Wantage peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hackettstown Medical Center. She was 56.

Born at Chilton Medical Center in the Pompton Lakes section of Pequannock, Courtney lived in Butler during her early childhood years before moving to Sussex County.

She was a loving wife and doting mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, William Struble, and her “mother,” Dorothy Struble.

Courtney is survived by her husband, William; her two sons, Alec and his wife Ashley and Austen and his wife Miranda, all of Wantage; her two daughters, Jessica and Jordan, both of Wantage; her mother, Susan Motz; her brothers, Martin, Clint and Quinn; her sisters, Caity, Victoria and Bridget; and her grandchildren, Bau, Aspen, Stetson, Brislynn, Austen Jr., Sophia and Roylee.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.

Virtual services will be available for those unable to attend Courtney’s service. The link is https://youtube.com/live/-4SXqLY5PXk?feature=share