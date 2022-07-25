Cynthia Ann Langenfeld, 48, passed away peacefully at home surrounded be her loving family on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born to Thomas and Carol Schimpf in Wayne, NJ, where she was raised and then lived in Hamburg before moving to Hardyston Twp., NJ, in 2004.

Cynthia received her BA from Seton Hall University and then worked as a teacher’s aide in Vernon Twp. elementary schools, then Hamburg Elementary School and then Helen Morgan School in Sparta, NJ. Cynthia also worked part time as a sales associate at Kohl’s. Cynthia was a dedicated sports mother, always keeping up with her children and their different sporting events. She was a doting wife and mother to her family and will be greatly missed.

Cynthia is predeceased by her father, Thomas Schimpf, and is the beloved wife for 25 years of Brian Langenfeld of Hardyston Twp., NJ; devoted mother of Drew Langenfeld and his girlfriend, Meaghan, and Hailey Langenfeld, both at home; loving daughter of Carol Schimpf of Wanaque, NJ; dear sister of Richard Schimpf of Windham, NH; and the cherished dog mom of Bella.

The family will receive their friends for memorial visitation at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.