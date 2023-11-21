Daniel Pisco

Daniel Patrick Pisco of Barry Lakes passed away suddenly on Nov. 17, 2023, in his home. He was 39.

Danny was known for his passionate love of sports, particularly hockey. He loved playing hockey with his friends and teammates.

Growing up, he played street, ice and pond hockey daily. Anyone who knew Danny knew his love of the New Jersey Devils.

He was also a New York Giants fan, much to the dismay of his Jets-fan family members.

Danny loved his family and was a beacon for positivity. He found joy in everyday activities, and his good mood was contagious.

Nothing brought him more joy than to see a smile on a loved one’s face, and nothing broke his heart more than seeing a loved one in pain. He was known for his incredible empathy.

An ambitious person, Danny worked in many different jobs. He even tried starting a dog biscuit company. Danny loved animals and was an owner of many.

Danny is survived by his father, Tony, his two brothers, Anthony and Joseph; his nephew, Desmond; and all his cousins.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler.

Memorial gifts to a favorite charity in Daniel’s name would be greatly appreciated.

