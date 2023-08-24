David Castner, SCCC trustee, dies in motorcycle accident

David J. Castner of Highland Lakes died tragically and unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. He was 54.

Dave started his career in Sheet Metal Workers Local 22 in 1990. He served in office at Local 22 as recording secretary, marketing representative, vice president and as a funds trustee.

He provided continuing education through Rutgers University for New Jersey Construction Code Officials for HVACR systems and fire damper inspections. He held a New Jersey Master HVACR License and provided continuing education for fellow license holders.

Dave instructed apprentices in fire damper installation and inspection classes, HVACR system design, and installation of the complete HVACR system from design to final working and balanced product.

He proudly served as the New Jersey State Council of Sheet Metal Workers representative for the New Jersey Board of Master HVACR Contractors.

He also was honored to serve on the board of trustees at Sussex County Community College.

In his spare time, he volunteered with Sussex County Project Help.

Bicycling, extreme hiking, rappelling and rock climbing, Cross-Fit and weight training, motorcycles, concerts and cigars, not to leave out the occasional skydive/scuba dive, were just a few of the things he was passionate about.

Those who were lucky enough to have known Dave knew he lived life hard and to the extreme. He didn’t just climb mountains, he moved them.

He was the devoted and dedicated husband of 29 years to his loving, caring, understanding and supportive wife, Kelly Castner. Dave was the “perfect” father to Elizabeth (fiancé, Roger Whitzell), Veronica and David Jr., whose lives have just been altered forever. One of his greatest joys in his life was being the best Pappy to Cade Castner and Ryleigh Whitzell (aka Ratso and Mouse). Dave is survived by his sister Kim Vrabel and was the cherished uncle to Alexa, Melanie and Collin. In addition, he is survived by the Brotherhood of SMART, most especially the officers and members of SMW Local 22.

Dave was predeceased by his brother William Castner and parents, Richard and Jane Castner, who couldn’t have been any prouder of him or his accomplishments. He also was predeceased by the world’s greatest dog, Snickers.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Friday, Aug. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com