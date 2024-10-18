David Romig Sr.

David Michael Romig Sr. of Sussex passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at his residence. He was 63.

Born to Clarence R. Romig and Alice May (Courtright) Romig, David was raised in Sussex, then lived in New York for a while before moving back to Sussex.

He served in the U.S. Army before his discharge.

David enjoyed watching baseball and football, especially the New York Mets and the Dallas Cowboys.

Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers James Romig and Robert Romig Jr. and his sister, Barbara Crawn.

He is survived by his sons, David M. Romig Jr. and his wife Samantha of Chester, N.Y., and Christopher Romig of Pine Bush, N.Y.; his brother, Frank Decker of Barryville, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Emily, Carly, Callie and Leah.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com