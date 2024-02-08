Dawn L. Turr of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 57.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wantage.

She was predeceased by her father, Lynn W. Turr, in 2021 and her stepsisters, Nancy Turr and Debra Gallagher.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Bonita Ann Turr of Wantage; her brother, Christopher Turr of Wantage; her stepbrother, Brain Turr, and his wife, Toni, of Point Pleasant; and her faithful companion, Tucker.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

