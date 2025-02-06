It is with profound sadness that we announce that Dean Mosca, our beloved son, brother and friend to all, passed away on Jan. 12, 2025. He was 35.

Dean was born Jan. 23, 1989, in Pompton Plains to Nancy Sebastiano of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Michael Mosca Sr. of Glenwood.

He graduated high school in Vernon.

Dean moved to Spokane Valley in 2013, then returned to Vernon in 2023 after living in Boca Raton, Fla., where he worked as a lead BHT/MHT.

Dean was a passionate artist - a deep, beautiful soul who brought so much love and light to everyone he met. He was generous without limitations and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

He had a way of making others feel valued, heard and loved. His compassion and warmth were gifts he gave freely, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Dean leaves behind his parents, Michael Mosca Sr. of Glenwood and Nancy Sebastiano and her husband James LeBlanc of Spokane Valley; his siblings, Michael Mosca Jr., Christine and Courtney Mosca, and Chloe and Carty Wulffert; his godchildren, Robert Mosca and Mia Mosca; his nephews, Valentino Silva and Ashton Mosca; his grandparents, Nancy Brussel and Anne Cunningham, both of New Jersey, Frank Sebastiano, Anthony and Nancy Sebastiano, John and Elizabeth Sebastiano, Anthony and Sheri Mosca, and Lawrence Mosca; and 17 cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather Anthony Mosca; his uncle Robert Mosca; and his godfathers, Valentino Sebastiano Jr. and “Poppy” Valentino Sebastiano.

Dean was laid to rest on Jan. 29 at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Flynn Funeral Home in Monroe, N.Y.