Deborah Ventriglia

Deborah “Debbie” Ventriglia of Highland Lakes passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. She was 67.

Born in Newark to the late Jack and Anne Trugman, Debbie had been a resident of Highland Lakes for the past 28 years. She and her husband, Donald, enjoyed raising their three children there.

She was an administrative manager of cardiology at Hackensack Medical Center for 17 years before her retirement in 2010.

Debbie was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Highland Lakes. She was a very active member, devoting much of her time with love and compassion. She was a member of the Rosary Society and had taught CCD and Pre Cana classes for many years.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard Trugman, her sister June Zucker and her beloved son Vincent Ventriglia (2017).

She was the loving wife for 33 years of Donald Vetriglia; cherished mother of Chiara Vitulli and her husband James and Donald “Donny” Ventriglia. Debbie’s pride and joy and her most prized possession was her grandson, James “J.J.” Vitulli.

She also is survivred by her sisters Nancy McDonald and Pamela Bain and brother Robert Trugman as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (GPA use 1 Vanderhoof Court). All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial service on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, Highland Lakes.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown NJ 07960.

For directions and condolences, go online to www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com