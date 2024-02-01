Debra Hawkins

Debra Gunther Hawkins passed away on Jan. 30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. She was 69.

She was born In Mobridge, S.D., to Walter Gunther and Virginia Rinehart on July 18, 1954. She graduated from high school in Mobridge, Class of 1973.

Debra lived in Mobridge, Minneapolis, Chicago and New Jersey with her husband, Louis Hawkins, and their children, Mike and Sabrina.

She worked many years in retail before finding a nice little store called the Food Barn, where she worked as a cashier and in the deli.

In 2003, she was diagnosed with MS but continued working at the Food Barn until her MS forced her to retire many years later.

In her free time, she loved putting puzzles together and playing games on her phone.

In November 2020, Debra and her husband, Louis, moved to Texas to be near their daughter Sabrina and family. In December, she contracted COVID-19/pneumonia and spent the next month in care at Dallas Presbyterian Hospital.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Gunther and Virginia Rinehart, and husband, Louis Hawkins.

She is survived by her son, Mike, and his wife, Jess Faehnrich, of Sussex; her daughter, Sabrina, and her husband, Brian Holley, of Scurry, Texas, and their son, Dylan Holley, and his fiancée, Catelynn Meador, of Terrell, Texas, along with bonus grandkids and bonus great-grandkids whom she adored. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Martin of Colorado, Brenda Heidecker of North Dakota, Carol Bass of Wyoming, Rhonda Larson of South Dakota and Dewayne Gunther of South Dakota.

Debra will be greatly missed by so many.

Condolences may be sent to Sabrina Holley, 5066 Timarron Drive, Scurry, TX 75158.