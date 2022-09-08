Dennis F. Simpson, 67, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Long Branch to the late Carl and Lois (Hanna) Simpson, Dennis lived in Belleville and Hackettstown before recently moving to Sussex County.

He had been employed as a MDS coordinator for House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown before his retirement. Dennis was involved with the Senior Olympics and participated in the shot put and the javelin throw.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased his brother, Douglas Simpson, and his sister, Daphne Tiplady. Dennis is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maryann (Walsh); his two sons, Patrick Simpson and his wife Stephanie of Wantage, and Andrew Simpson of Bushkill, Pennsylvania; his sister, Deborah Ewald of Florida; and his grandson, Gavin, and twin grandchildren, Kieran and Maison.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.