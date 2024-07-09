Diana Wilcox

Diana M. Wilcox of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. She was 81.

Born to the late Chester and Lila (Kent) Pittenger and and raised in Sussex, Diana lived in Maine for 18 years before moving back to the Sussex County area.

She had been employed by Ames Rubber Corp. in its Wantage and Vernon locations and also worked at Havens Bus Service and Frank Black Bus Co.

Diana enjoyed shopping, music and dancing.

She loved her family and her cat, Toby.

Besides her parents, Diana was predeceased by her husband, Gordon; her brother, Chester Pittenger in 2015; and her sisters, Betty Becker in 2012, Laura P. Havens in 2013, Helen Gillis in 2017 and Emma Beck.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Padgett and her partner Alexander Hylas of Matamoras, Pa., and Tammy and her husband Reginald Bourdages of Orange, Mass.; her grandchildren, Shannon, Mandy, Maggie, Anna and Cassandra; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jayla, Malaki, Kollen, Debrianna, Harlow, Juliainne, Julian, Niko, Zane, Maisy and Hunter; her great-great-grandson, Carter; and several nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

