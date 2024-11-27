Diane Lanigan

Diane Grace Lanigan (nee Cooper) of Vernon passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. She was 79.

Born and raised in Manhattan to Edward F. Cooper Sr. and Yolanda (Porcellini) Cooper, Diane lived in Brooklyn as well as Belleville before moving to Vernon nine years ago.

She worked as a bookkeeper for NABET 15 from 1978 to the early ’90s, then for UAW #2320 for 30 years before her retirement in 2018.

Diane will be fondly remembered for her love, compassion and kindness to all souls. She was always there to help anyone in need and loved all animals.

She cherished her time with her family and will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

Predeceased by her parents and brother, Peter Cooper, Diane was the devoted mother of Deanine (Daly) Stripeikis and her husband Vincent, James E. Daly and Arthur “Artie” Daly, all of Vernon; beloved grandmother of Angie Agosto, Kristin Daly, Amelia Stripeikis and Sabrina (Stripeikis) Silva and her husband, David; cherished great-grandmother of Aurora Stripeikis-Scully, Julian Milby and Kylie Milby; and dear sister of Edward Cooper Jr. Diane also leaves behind many beloved cousins as well as her dog, Zoey, and cat, Chino.

A visitation for Diane will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS, use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Vernon Township Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com