Dillon Maher

Dillon J. Maher of Highland Lakes passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was 22.

He was born on May 30, 2001, in Pequannock, the son of Kieran and Susan (Tawpash) Maher.

He attended Vernon Township High School. He was a member of the town lacrosse and basketball teams.

He worked at Perona Farms in Andover and at UPS in Parsippany.

Some of the most profound qualities of Dillon were his gentle soul, endless smile, giant bear hugs, and ability to be the grand protector and nurturer of unconditional love toward his family and friends.

His passion was spending time with his brother Kyle, friend Joey, girlfriend Kate, friends, family and adored cat Rosie.

He enjoyed activities such as cornhole, basketball, weightlifting, playing poker, playing pool, snowboarding, hanging out on the island, apple picking, Grandma’s Halloween parties at Fayson Lakes, and going on trips with family to Disney, Hershey Park and Great Adventure.

Dillon’s journey with us may have ended, but the footprints he left on our hearts will never fade.

He was predeceased by grandmothers Margaret (Meehan) Maher and Pamela (Frazier) Tawpash.

He is survived by his parents, Kieran and Susan (Tawpash) Maher; his brother, Kyle Maher of Highland Lakes; his grandfathers, Joseph Maher and William Tawpash; and aunts, uncles and cousins, Mary (Maher) and Anthony Germinario and Anthony and Aleah Germinario, Brian and Brenda Maher and Connor, Gavin, Jeanette and Marybeth Maher, Sean and Noel Maher and Brendan and Megyn Maher, Colleen and Frank Marcantonio and Breanna, Marissa and Savanna Marcantonio, Cathy and Mike Costa and Joseph, Tyler and Casey Costa, Bill and Laura Tawpash and Ryan, McCauley (Tawpash) Evans and Hunter Grass, and Tommy and Chrystal Tawpash and Maximus and Bodhi Tawpash.

Rest in eternal peace, dear Dillon. You were, and always will be, a great man in every sense of the word. We love you and will miss you so very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Highland Lakes Volunteer Firehouse Department, 813 Canistear Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dillon Maher GoFundMe. Excess donations will be given to the Highland Lakes Firehouse and Vernon Ambulance Squad.