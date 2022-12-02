Donald K. Babcock Sr., at 91 of Vernon Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.

Born in Hardyston, N.J., to Wilbur and Eva Babcock, Donald grew up in a large family of 13 on Sand Pond Road in Hamburg Mountain and spent most of his life in Vernon Twp., N.J.

Working in construction his entire life, Donald retired from the Dover Laborers Local Construction Union #913.

Predeceased by his wife of 70 years Leola F. Babcock (2019), his son, Donald K. Babcock Jr., (2022), his grandson, Donald A. Babcock (2017), Donald is survived by his devoted daughter, Cheryl Visceglia and her husband, Tony; loving grandchildren, Scott, Danielle, and Andrea; as well as his cherished great-grandchildren, Kassie, Harleigh, Mikayla, Emma, Autumn, Liam, Layla, Madison, Emma.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston, NJ. Funeral services are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered through www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com