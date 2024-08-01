Donna Largey

Donna Lee Largey (nee Frederick) of Vernon passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, July 27, 2024. She was 65.

Born to Richard and Eileen Frederick, she grew up in upstate New York before moving to Vernon 20 years ago.

Donna was a counter worker at the Mixing Bowl deli in Vernon for 20 years before retiring in 2018.

She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed watching HTV and playing solitaire.

Donna was predeceased by a daughter, Bridget Largey (2014).

She was the devoted mother of Mellisa Wiese of Vernon; loving grandmother of Payton Sasso of Vernon; stepgrandmother of Lexi Davis of Newton; loving partner of Gary Davis of Vernon; dear sister of Rene Cuba of Regalsville, Pa., Brian Frederick of Ogdensburg, N.Y., and John Frederick of Ogdensburg, N.Y.; and cherished aunt of three nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral will follow at 5 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations to the family in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com