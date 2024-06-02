Donna LaRose

Donna Marie LaRose (nee Curtin) of Vernon has lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer. She passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Chilton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was 58.

Donna grew up in Vernon with her parents, Dorothy and William, and a brother and three sisters.

She returned with her husband, Matthew, in 1994 to start a family.

She worked for AT.&T until 1999.

She was active for many years in Vernon youth sports, always supporting her children with a great passion.

Predeceased by her parents, Donna was the beloved wife for 32 years of Matthew LaRose; devoted mother of Matthew LaRose and Antonia LaRose, both at home; dear sister of William Curtin of Surf City, Elizabeth Poltersdorf and her husband Tom of Milford, Pa., Dorothy Morosoff and her husband Mark of Vernon and Theresa Curtin of Dover; daughter-in-law of Marilyn LaRose; and sister-in-law of Brian LaRose and Deborah Cook and her husband Clifford. She also is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Service to follow at 8:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com