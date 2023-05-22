Doris Yanis

Doris “Cookie” Yanis passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 81.

Born in Hardyston to John and Beatrice (Christian) Pumleye, Cookie lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She was a self-employed caretaker for many years.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Shellie Smith in 2020.

Cookie is survived by her sons, Brad Greenwald and Gary Greenwald, both of Hamburg; her daughters, Teresa Rowe of Hamburg and Tammy Greenwald of Andrew, N.C.; her sister, Gail Sonnenberg of Hamburg; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services were May 22 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

