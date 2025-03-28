Doris Dolan

Doris A. Dolan passed away at her Highland Lakes home surrounded by immediate family the morning of March 27, 2025. She was 86.

Born to Alfred and Alfreda Andersen on Sept. 15, 1938, in Brooklyn, Doris was seven minutes younger than her surviving twin brother, Donald Andersen (Carol) of Sun City Center, Fla.

As a young woman, she graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a teaching degree. After teaching elementary school for a couple years, she married and moved to Maplewood to raise a family.

Doris and her husband, John P. Dolan, were married for 46 years until his passing in 2010.

They enjoyed spending time with friends whether it was Friday Pizza Night, tennis at the Maplewood Country Club, Super Bowl parties or deep-sea fishing.

Doris worked for many years in the office of the Maplewood Memorial Library Children’s Room.

The couple called Maplewood home for 32 years before moving to Highland Lakes, where they participated in the Seniors Group and other activities.

After retiring, Doris and John enjoyed being snowbirds to Marco Island, Fla., during the winter.

Doris was a strong believer, attending many churches during her life. Lately, she found comfort when able to attend Highlands Bible Church with her daughter and family.

Doris was very active until recent years. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, painting ceramics, playing cards and games, and watching the Hallmark Channel.

She was a member of the Highland Lakes Red Hatters.

She loved the outdoors and working in the yard. She was an avid bird watcher, recording information from birding in New Jersey, Florida and anywhere in between.

She loved to walk or kayak around the lake. And she still loved to fish!

Doris is survived by her son, John P. Dolan Jr., and his longtime girlfriend, Evelyn. She was cared for and is survived by her daughter, Aileen, and her husband, Todd Healy. Doris was blessed with one granddaughter, Jacklyn Rita Healy, who was involved with her grandmother’s final care, and one grandson, Trace John Healy.

Doris’s true happiness came from the enjoyment she received from watching, interacting with and supporting her two grandchildren in all their activities.

She was predeceased by her parents and eldest brother, Kenneth Andersen (2019).

Please join us in celebrating Doris’s life on Saturday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 294 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Doris’s memory to Highlands Bible Church, 307 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462 or Alzheimer’s New Jersey, Attn: Development Department, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.