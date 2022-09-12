Doris Melone Book, 88, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. Born on July 20, 1934, in Paterson, New Jersey, to the late Alfred and Hildegard (Forbrieger) Muck, Doris lived in Vernon, NJ, for many years prior to retiring to Edgewater, Florida. She moved back to NJ in 2005 to be closer to her family.

Doris worked for the Vernon Township BOE and Dr. Fred Kuhnert DDS prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Melone Jr., in 1980; her second husband, Edward Book, in 2009; and her step-daughter, Linda Book.

Doris is survived by her children and their spouses: Kenneth Melone (Lisa), Steven Melone (Nancy) and Patricia Zummo. Also surviving are her grandchildren and their spouses: Casey (Brian) Sheehan, Kenneth (Amanda) Melone, Steven (Kate) Melone, Christopher (Krystina) Melone, Michael (Kristin) Zummo, Melissa (Aaron) Coleman, and Megan (George) Herbert; step-grandchildren Noel (Lisa) Book, June Book and Phillip (Christina) Mauceli; her brothers, Fred (Wally) Mack and Robert (Jeannie) Mick; step-brother, Bruce (Susan) Book and their daughter Katie; and her sister-in-law, Joan Alesso. She is cherished by 12 great-grandchildren and many dear friends.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the second-floor staff at The Homestead Healthcare Facility for caring for their mom for the past three years.

Friends paid their respects to the family on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Doris Book’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.