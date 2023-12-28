Dorothy Henninger passed away peacefully in her home in Highland Lakes on Dec. 6, 2023, surrounded by family.

Born June 10, 1933, in Jersey City, Dorothy grew up in North Bergen.

She later moved with her husband to Secaucus, raising their two daughters there, until finally moving in 1971 to their near-the-lake home in beautiful Highland Lakes. She loved making new friends, and also volunteering in activities at the clubhouse.

Dorothy believed in giving back not only to the community but to other causes she felt important to her, such as veterans and any animal shelters. Among the many charities she supported, her favorite was St. Jude’s, for which she saved every child’s photo for the past 30 years.

Dorothy also volunteered as a member of the Franklin First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing alto in the church choir for many years. Her church family meant the world to her, a place where she formed meaningful, lasting friendships.

Another way in which she gave back was to do Meals on Wheels, spending time with the people she served. She always found joy in helping others.

Dorothy also enjoyed working as a secretary to the principal at Walnut Ridge Elementary School and especially loved interacting with the children, often playing basketball with them during her lunch break. She was also proud of her work as a legal secretary in Wayne until she retired.

Dorothy had many passions, one of which was the theater. One of her favorite memories was how proud and excited she felt playing the lead role of Tish in her senior year play.

She was also an avid sports fan, rooting for the Mets, the Giants and the Rangers. The ’69 World Series was definitely a highlight of her life. Besides her passion for watching sports, she enjoyed being in a bowling league when in Secaucus and playing bridge with her friends at the clubhouse in Highland Lakes. Of course, her greatest passion was her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank Henninger Jr., and her older brother, Rudy Kroszner, whom she had always looked up to and greatly missed.

Dorothy was blessed with her two daughters, Laurie Dickerson (husband Jack) and Nancy Grimaldi. She was doubly blessed with her four grandchildren, Carly Dickerson (husband Zef Ortegu), Julia Dickerson, Thomas and Christina Grimaldi. One of her greatest joys during her last years was the birth of her great-grandson, Xhozef (Joseph), whom she adored beyond words! She also will be missed by many loving relatives and treasured friends.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Dec. 13. A funeral was held at the funeral home Dec. 14. Interment followed at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, please choose from any animal charity, Affinity Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.