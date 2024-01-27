Douglas “Red” James Gould of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 84.

Born in Frankford, he had lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He had been employed as a heavy equipment operator for Harold Clark Excavating before his retirement.

Red loved to hunt and fish and especially enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Violet M. Gould; his son, Douglas Joseph Gould, in 1971; his mother, Beatrice (Shultz), and her husband, Samuel Banta Sr.; his father, Ernest R. Gould Sr., and his wife, Wilhelmina; and his brothers, Percy Gould, Ernest R. Gould Jr. and Everett H. Gould Sr.

Red is survived by his daughters, Beatrice Van Etten and her husband Clifford III of Wantage, Laurie Bannon and her husband Ambrose of Sussex, and Robin Cosh and her husband Chester of Wantage; his brothers, Brice Gould and his wife Nancy and Lawrence Gould and his wife Margaret; his sisters, Patricia Sweat and her husband Laverne, Bessie Sarmiento and her husband Hugo, Debra Gould and her husband Philip Reiner, Gail Davis and her husband Daniel, Patricia Mitchell, Pamela Stool and Sandy Cooke; his grandchildren, Patricia Krol and her husband Andrew, Clifford Van Etten IV, David Bannon and his wife Jennifer, Christopher Bannon, Noel Cosh, Douglas Cosh and his wife Brittany, Joseph Cosh and his wife Ashley, and Bessie Cosh; and his great grandchildren, Kenna, Dylan, Riley, Callie and Connor Bannon, Olivia Norman, and Madison, Hunter, Joey, Owen, Logan and Kayleigh Cosh.

Graveside interment services will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Beemerville Cemetery.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Douglas Gould’s name to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com