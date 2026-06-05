Edward Armstrong, Jr.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day...” 2 Timothy 4:6-7a The eldest child of Edward and Ruth Armstrong, Edward Jr. was born on Sept. 24, 1928, in Teaneck, N.J., followed six years later by his younger brother, Richard. The family lived in Leonia, N.J., where his father was a prominent dentist, and a lay preacher to the Christian assemblies in the area. Edward’s early childhood was filled with joy, he excelled at sports, enjoyed extended vacations with family in the Adirondacks and at the Jersey shore, and remained ever active, even receiving his airplane pilots license before his driver license. Although the onset of World War II did not immediately affect the family, sadness arrived when Edward was 16 years old and his mother died after a prolonged struggle with terminal cancer. This period was profoundly influential in Edward’s life, as he came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 15. Being raised in a devoted Christian family, he was clear on the gospel message, but it was the reality of death evidenced with his mother’s condition and the loss of neighbors in the war, that attuned his heart to the need of personal salvation, and he placed his trust in Christ alone. Edward graduated from Leonia High School, but due to the number of war veterans returning to school under the GI Bill, he spent the next year at Dwight Englewood Preparatory School, where he graduated with honors - becoming a member of the school’s football hall of fame. He pursued his studies in history at University of Pennsylvania and then completed a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from New York University in 1954. He subsequently joined the US Navy, spending the next two years serving in the medical corps in Korea and Japan. Upon return, he completed an advanced degree in Oral Surgery at the Carle Hospital in Champagne, Illinois, and ultimately returned to Leonia where he succeeded his father in dental practice. In 1959, he joined the staff at Roosevelt Hospital, and shortly thereafter was invited into the practice of the esteemed Oral Surgeons Dr. F. Pfiefer and Dr. R. Northrop in New York City. It was during this time at Roosevelt Hospital that he met another physician, Dr. Dusanka Jakovljevic. Edward and Dusanka were married in 1960, in Leonia, New Jersey, and shared a joyful marriage of nearly sixty-five years. The Lord blessed them with three beloved sons: Edward, James, and Hugh. During these years, Edward dedicated himself to providing for the family through his oral surgery practice, serving his country in the Naval Reserve unit for 34 years (reaching the rank of Captain) and faithfully serving His Lord at Central Bible Chapel in Palisades Park, New Jersey. In his later decades, he divided his time between New York City and Boca Raton, Florida, cherishing every moment with his eight grandchildren. He spent his final months in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, close to his family, where he passed away peacefully at the age of 97. His greatest joy was knowing that all his children and grandchildren shared his faith in Christ. “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.” 3 John 1:4 Edward is lovingly remembered by his son, Edward (Sarah) and their children, Edward IV, Charles, Zechary, Jude; and by his son, James (Karen) and their children, Rebecca (Brandon), Elizabeth (Joe), Piper and Darcy, as well as by his brother Richard (Helen). He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dusanka and son, Hugh. His faith, kindness, and devotion to family will forever remain a testimony to the grace of God he so deeply cherished. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ 07461 with interment and military honors to follow at the family plot in Clove Cemetery, Route 23, Wantage, New Jersey. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service. Virtual services will be offered by logging on to: https://youtube.com/live/pYtL1viWYEc?feature=share Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.