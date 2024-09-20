Edward Devlin

Edward F. Devlin of Sussex passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at his home. He was 90.

Born in Manhattan to John and Margaret (Muceail) Devlin, Ed served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.

He was employed as a supervisor at High Point Regional High School for many years before his retirement.

He and his late wife, Jerri, were members of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jerri, on July 28, 2018.

At Jerri and Ed’s request, private cremation services and inurnment of their remains in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com