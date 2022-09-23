Edward “Ed” MacKinnon Coppers, 80, of Glenwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2022.

Ed was born on August 5th, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, and was raised in Chester, NY. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Ed liked the order offered by the marines and he enjoyed the experience of serving his country and traveling the world until his honorable discharge in 1964 as a lance corporal. While on leave for a visit home, he met Cathy and they married in 1966. They first lived in Brooklyn before calling Glenwood home.

After the marines, Ed went on to study hotel and restaurant management at the State University of NY at Delhi for an associate’s degree and then Pratt Institute for a bachelor’s degree where he graduated cum laude. He went onto jobs in the industry where, again, he enjoyed traveling. Hi-signs were delivered from Charleston SC, Palm Springs, California, and many places in between.

Ed liked simple adventures — a stop at the fire house, a visit to the diner, a trip to the state fair. If a tasty beer was available, well, all the better! He loved cups of coffee and apple cider donuts from Pochuck, dungarees and western shirts, Royal Copenhagen cologne and mustache wax, action films and the color green.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. and Anne Coppers, nephew Jimmy Coppers, and brother-in-law Ton van der Poel.

He is missed by many, especially, Cathy, his wife of 56 years — his best friend and greatest love; sons Edward J. (Tuula) and Keith (Crista); and daughter Kara McKee (Jim); three grandchildren, Nora, Emily and Matthew Coppers; brothers Jim (Lynn) and George (Mony); sister Carol van der Poel; niece Amy Coppers Costantino (Cory); and nephews Anthony (Nastassja) and Christopher Coppers; as well as eight grand nieces and nephews.

Services are provided by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, NJ, and burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) and the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Online condolences may be offered at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.