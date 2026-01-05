Edward Finck

Edward “Ed” Finck, 60, peacefully passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.

Born in Oradell, New Jersey, to the late Fred and Lauraine Finck, Ed was raised in Bergenfield and attended Bergen County Technical School. From a young age, he could often be found with a hammer and tools in hand, always eager to build something. His passion for craftsmanship led him to own and proudly operate Finck Builders in Vernon Township for many years. Ed also dedicated 10 years of service to the Vernon Township School District, working in the Maintenance Department.

In 1989, Ed married the love of his life, Suzanne Lutz, and together they made their home in Vernon Township in June of that year. Ed was known for generously sharing his knowledge and skill in carpentry and construction and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his family in Woodloch Pines, Bradley Beach and treasured his travels, especially his memorable trip to Ireland. Above all, he cherished his family and took great pride in being a husband, father, and grandfather.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Lauraine Finck. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne (Lutz) Finck; his beloved children; Nicolas Finck and his wife Liz, Lucas Finck, Rachel Finck and her fiancé, Brandon Batres; his cherished granddaughter, Rory Batres; and his devoted dog, Maple. He is also survived by his sisters, JoAnn Howard and her husband Daniel, Susan Burke and her husband Brian, his brother Fred Finck Jr., and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. at Ferguson–Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS use: 1 Vanderhoof Court). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.