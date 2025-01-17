Edward William Foran of Vernon entered-into rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. He was 82.

The son of Edward Foran and Anna Haugenbruch, he was born on Sept. 18, 1942, in Paterson.

Edward was a retired electrician at Honeywell in Teterboro.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Friedhoff Foran; 14 children; 53 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his two brothers.

Visitation was Jan. 16 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, N.Y. A Requiem Mass was Friday, Jan. 17 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Hwy, Pine Island, with burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

