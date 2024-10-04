Edward Lombardi Jr.

Edward Warren Lombardi Jr. of Sussex passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. He was 67.

Born in Newark to Edward Warren Lombardi Sr. and Lenora Ann (Capite) Lombardi, he was raised in Orange and graduated from Bloomfield Tech.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion.

Ed was employed as a dietary and nutritional aide at the East Orange Veterans Administration Hospital before his retirement Jan. 1.

He is survived by his son, Johnny Matos; his daughters, Dawn Matos of East Orange, Maria Lombardi of New Market, N.H., Cynthia Matos of Phillipsburg and Nicole Heller and her husband Joseph of Sussex; 26 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many South Jersey cousins.

Private cremation held at the convenience of the family.

