Edward Moran

Edward J. Moran of North Norwich, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was 73.

Born in Newark to Edward Joseph and Marie (Sisco) Moran, Ed lived in Sussex County before moving to North Norwich.

He was employed as a machinist at Ames Rubber before he retired.

He is survived by his sons, Joshua Moran and his wife Sherry Ann of Montague and Edward J. Hazen of Stroudsburg, Pa.; his brother, Charles Moran of North Norwich; his sisters, Alice Kimble and her husband Melvin of North Norwich, Lois Pascocello of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Penny Johnson and her husband Raymond Thomas of Haden Ala.; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com