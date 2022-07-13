Edward R. Loftus passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 in Denton, Texas.

He was born in Jersey City, NJ, to Harry and Blanche Loftus and attended St. Michaels, Marist High School, and St. Peter’s College.

Ed was a vice president and secretary for US Life Insurance for 30 years. He was a parishioner of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Vernon, NJ, where he served as an usher, and was an inside guard with the Knights of Columbus. Ed also enjoyed spending his time as a volunteer with the Whippany Train Museum in Whippany, NJ.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carol Frank Loftus, his daughter Dr. Beth Loftus of Glen Ridge, NJ, his daughter Tricia Loftus Schumaker and her husband Randy of Hickory Creek, Texas, as well as their daughter Avery, PopPop’s pride and joy.

Ed is also survived by many loved ones – Kathleen McCarthy, Anne Ohlmeyer, Tom and Nancy Lynch, Kathi and Pat Thaller, and many grand-cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held on August 20, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, located at 614 Route 517, Vernon, NJ 07462, with a Celebration of Life lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whippany Train Museum in Whippany, NJ, in Ed’s name, would be appreciated.