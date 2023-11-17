Edward Reilly Sr. of Sussex passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2023, at his residence in Sussex. He was 80.

Born in Paterson to the late Edward and Rita (Wagner) Reilly, Ed had moved to Stockholm 50 years ago and had lived in Sussex County for most of his life.

He enjoyed spending time fishing.

Edward is survived by his wife, Virginia; his son, Edward Jr. of Lafayette; his brother, Greg Reilly of Florida; and his sister, Armina of Michigan.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com