Edward Riley

Edward Richard “Big Ed” Riley, husband of Carol Kramer, passed away suddenly Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was 53.

Born May 22, 1971, in Goshen, N.Y., Ed was the son of Karen Murphy Riley and the late Edward Austin Riley.

He was a salesman for Johnson Controls and was an avid golfer.

Ed loved to “tinker” in his garage and hang out with friends at the Red Hill Pub, but nothing compared to the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Ed was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Catherine Murphy; his paternal grandmother, Helen Banta; and his paternal grandfather, Austin Riley.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Kramer; his children, Shawn Riley (Melissa), Kaylynn Riley, Braeden Riley, Brittany Kramer, Alex Roberson (Justin) and Zac Griffis; his mother, Karen Murphy Riley; his brother, Shawn Riley (Katie Riley); his sister, Liz Riley; his nieces, Kierston and Quinn; and many aunts, uncles and other extended family and friends.

A funeral was held Aug. 30 at Goldfinch Funeral Home Conway Chapel and the family received friends there.

Memorial donations may be made to connect.fisherhouse.org/campaign/EdwardRiley