Edward Walter Suter of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at his residence. He was 91.

Born in Cliffside Park to the late Arthur Suter and Catherine (Hess) Suter, Edward grew in Guttenberg and lived in North Bergen before moving to Wantage eight years ago.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and earned the rank of sergeant.

He had been employed by Lutz Co. as a quality control manager before his retirement.

Edward was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Mannard); his daughter, Nancy Toman; his brothers, Arthur, Joseph and Albert Suter; and his sisters, Elizabeth Wedemeyer and Catherine Cook.

He is survived by his sons, Danny Suter and his wife Diane of Vermont, Andrew Suter of Brooklyn, Edward Suter and his wife Angela of Hoboken and Michael Suter and his wife Deborah of Wantage; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday before the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the future during nicer weather.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Edward’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com