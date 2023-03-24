Edwin C. Black of West Orange peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was 84.

Born in Kittatinning, Pa., to the late Clair Black and Ethel Frampton, Edwin earned degrees from Montclair State University and Teacher’s College, Columbia University. He was also a proud veteran of the Naval Academy of Music.

Edwin spent the majority of his teaching career as the orchestra conductor for Belleville’s middle school and high school. He performed with several organizations, including 25 years with the Paper Mill Playhouse, and was a founding member with more than 30 years of service to the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea.

He also served as New Jersey president of the American String Teacher’s Association.

An avid New Jersey Jackals and Dallas Cowboys fan, Ed loved riding his bicycle, playing tennis and reading in his spare time.

He was married to the late Kathryn “Kay” Black for 38 years and is survived by his children, Andrew Black and Vivian Sturchio, and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 S Fullerton Ave., Montclair.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local middle and high school music programs.

The funeral has been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com