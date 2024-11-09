Edwin Zaharatos

Edwin D. Zaharatos of Montague passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2024, at his home. He was 71.

Ed was born in Patchogue, Long Island, to Edwin J. and Thelma (Johnson) Zaharatos.

He lived on Long Island for almost four decades, becoming a father and owning multiple businesses.

In the mid-1990s, Ed embarked on a new career in the ski industry. Starting as an entry-level mechanic at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont, Ed developed expertise in lift maintenance and electrical work. He advanced his career at ski areas across the United States, including Heavenly and Kirkwood Resorts in California, and retired from Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon.

Ed loved the Beatles and restoring old cars, especially Volkswagens.

He was loved by friends and colleagues for his laugh and for being 100 percent himself.

He is survived by his sons, Gary Zaharatos of Lakewood, Colo., and Brian Zaharatos of Arvada, Colo.

