Eileen H. Izzard of Wantage won her victory in Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Newton Medical Center. She was 78.

Born in Jamaica, N.Y., to the late Frank and Anna (Kutzing) Grasberger, Eileen grew up in Garden City, Long Island.

She and her husband, Richard, lived in many places as his pastorship called them to many different states. They eventually settled in Wantage 18 years ago.

Eileen was a talented artist with a gift for painting watercolors.

She was a dedicated wife and mother and very proud grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, Eileen is survived by her loving husband, Richard Izzard; children, Christopher and his wife Stacey Izzard of Pennington, Kimberly and here husband Joseph Dolan of Wantage, and Scott Izzard, also of Wantage; and grandchildren Zach, Maddie, Conor and Aidan. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Grasberger.

A visitation for Eileen will be held Monday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org) and Father John’s Animal House (fatherjohns.org).

