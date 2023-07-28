Eleanor Krejc

Eleanor I. Krejc peacefully passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her residence. She was 88.

Born in Paterson to the late William and Irene (Cooper) Francis, Krejc lived in Rutherford before moving to Sussex County in 1986.

She was a dedicated mother who enjoyed being around her family.

Eleanor also was an animal lover and loved crossword puzzles, trips to the casino, trying all different types of foods, watching “All My Children” and walking Gizmo.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Sharon A. O’Rourke of Wantage, and her grandson, James O’Rourke and his wife, Phoebe, of Hopatcong.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

