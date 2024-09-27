Elisa Oorbeek

Elisa May Oorbeek (nee Willson) of Vernon passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. She was 77.

Born to Richard and Julia Wilson in Atlanta, she was a lifelong resident of Vernon.

As a single mom of three young children, Elisa worked to put herself through nursing school at B.O.C.E.S. in Goshen, N.Y., where she earned her license as a Practical Nurse.

She went on to work at Wallkill Valley Hospital in Sussex and St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. She then worked as a home care nurse before retiring in 2016.

She loved being a nurse and was a passionate New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. She also enjoyed watching Fox News and “Animal Planet.”

Her happiest moments were the ones spent with her family and her cat, Justice.

Elisa was the devoted mother of Kimberly Romain of Ogdensburg, Donna Dupre of Hardyston and William Oorbeek and his wife Denise of Warrenton, Va.; loving grandmother of Christopher, Elissa, Jennifer, Jessica, Liam, Josephine and Adeline; great-grandmother of Raelyn, Jameson, Cameron, Emily, Jack and Danielle; dear sister of Cecelia Brandt of Vineland, her twin sister Emily Stanton of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Juliy Wilson of Woodland, Utah.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Wilson.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral will begin at noon. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Vernon Animal Shelter or Father John’s Animal Rescue would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com