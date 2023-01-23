On Sept. 2, 1942, Elmer Garrison of Wantage was brought into this world. After a long battle with multiple illnesses, he passed away on Jan. 21, 2023.

Elmer was a loyal employee of ShopRite, where he worked as a maintenance manager for 37 years before retiring.

He had many hobbies, such as drag racing with his ‘32 Coupe in his younger years, collecting and trading antiques, hunting, fishing and mowing lawns with his brother Roy.

Elmer loved his Chevrolet Corvettes, and on sunny days, he would take one out for a joyride, relishing in the feeling of the wind in his hair and the open road. He felt a profound sense of joy and freedom when behind the wheel of his beloved cars.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Roy, and his sister Bertha Dixon.

Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Kay (Russell); his loving daughter, Katherine DeGroot and her husband George; his beloved grandchildren, Gary, Katie and Jack; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clove Cemetery, 905, Route 23, Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beemerville Volunteer Fire Department, 227 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461; the Colesville Fire Department, 1202 Route 23, Sussex, NJ 07461; or the American Legion, 915 Route 23, Sussex, NJ 07461 in Elmer’s honor.