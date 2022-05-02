Elsie Benson Haller, 84, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

She was born April 8th, 1938 in the Bronx, N.Y., and she lived on Cranberry Lake in Byram Twp. for the last 23 years.

Elsie Haller was a Librarian at Taylor Street Elementary School in Washington, N.J., for 31 years prior to retirement. She was a longtime member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sparta and the Cranberry Lake summertime Bible study group. She enjoyed “Lunch Bunch” with her friends, and in her spare time Elsie loved reading, gardening, crossword puzzles and solitaire. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Haller, and son, Kenneth Haller, both in 2008.

She is survived by her three daughters: Lynn (Bruce) Fuller of Whitehouse Station, Diane (Mark) Rossi of Glenwood and Karen (Mark) Siegel of Flemington; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life!

A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22; a memorial gathering, a time to pay respects to the family, will be from 2:00-3 p.m.; the memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Rd., Sparta, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie Haller’s name would be appreciated to: https://www.turtlehospital.org/ or https://concussionfoundation.org/

