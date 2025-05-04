Emily Novotney of Wantage passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at her home. She was 96.

Born in Hazleton, Pa., to Michael and Susan (Socha) Sabo, Emily was one of 13 children.

She moved to Sussex County in 2007.

She was a faithful and active member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Parsippany. When she moved to Wantage, she became a member of St. Monica’s R.C. Church in Sussex.

She was an excellent baker and an avid gardener; known for her green thumb. She also enjoyed nature and watching birds in the bird feeders.

Her biggest love was her family, and she cherished the time that she spent with them.

Besides her parents and siblings, Emily was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Richard E. Novotney, in 2022.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail Brown of Barboursville, Va., and Lydia Conte and her husband James of Wantage; and her three grandchildren, Adam and Justin Brown of Barboursville and Joseph Conte of Wantage.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com