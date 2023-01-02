Emily Smith of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit. She was 75.

Born in Germany to the late Iwan and Genovefa Benko, she came to the United States as a young girl and lived in Dover for many years before moving to Wantage in 2008.

Mrs. Smith revolved her life around her family and was an extremely loving grandmother to her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Smith; and her brothers, Taras Benko, Roman Benko and John Benko.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Karin Gruber and her husband John of Wantage; her son, Richard, Smith Jr. of Williamstown; her brother, Robert Morgan of Dover; her sisters, Christine Benko of Wharton, Lilia Benko of Dover and Teresa Giulius of Succasunna; her two grandchildren, Zachary Gruber and Brayden Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

