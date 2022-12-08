Eric R. Carr

Eric Ray Carr passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 60.

Born in Sussex to the late Ethamer and Geraldine (Still) Carr, Eric attended High Point Regional High School and lived in the Sussex-Wantage area for most of his life until moving to Westtown, N.Y.

He was employed by Fiabela USA in Linden as a chemical mixer. He previously had been employed by Ames Rubber and Kolmar Laboratories.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music.

Eric is survived by his daughter, Kelli Carter, her wife and their daughter; and his sister, Roxanne Myslinksi, and her husband, John, of Wantage and their children.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

