Ethel Nicinski

Ethel Mae Nicinski passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Palm Garden Nursing Home in Ocala, Fla. She was 84.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Ethel lived in Union, N.J., most of her life.

She enjoyed camping in Sussex and at several KOA campgrounds in Florida.

She was an avid crafter, enjoying everything from hooked rugs and needlepoint to miniatures and holiday items.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William, and her son Donald.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles; her sons, Charles and Timothy; her grandchildren, Kathleen, Colleen, Wyatt, Amanda and Allison; and her cousin, Joyce Kruger.

A memorial service will be held privately.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com