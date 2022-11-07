Eugene F. DeMario, age 91, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Care One in Morristown. Born in Englewood to the late Benjamin and Mary (DiMaggio) DeMario, Eugene served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He lived in Bergenfield before moving to the Milton section of Jefferson Township in 1963. Eugene was Past President of the Jefferson Township Chamber of Commerce, past assistant director of the Jefferson Township Civil Defense, and a current member of the Milton Golden Ages. He was the owner and operator of Berkshire Valley Cleaners in Milton along with his late wife, Geraldine. Eugene also shared the love of history with his wife and they enjoyed traveling to different historical sites together. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine in 2018 and his sister, Marianne Ables. Eugene is survived by his three sons, Kenneth DeMario and his wife Ginny of Hopatcong, Leonard DeMario and his wife Chrissie of Milton, and Dennis DeMario and his wife Jeanne Crowe of Stockholm; his daughter, Nancy Richeda and her husband John of Wantage; his brother, Richard DeMario and longtime partner Patti Smith of Toms River; his six grandchildren, Melanie Lemme and her husband Bryan, Heather Ruffino and her husband Christopher, Daniel DeMario, Victoria DeMario, Cortney Chambers and her husband Airad, and Noah DeMario; and his great grandchildren, Maximus, Abigail, and Leon. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Milton, NJ 07438. Funeral services were entrusted to Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com