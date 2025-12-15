Eugene S. Drew, age 49, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Born in Pompton Plains, Eugene grew up in West Milford and lived in Vernon for most of his life where he raised two children. He had been a self-employed diesel mechanic, owning and operating ESD Truck and Heavy Equipment since he was 19 years old. Eugene was very creative and was a self-taught artist. He enjoyed watching football and coached in his younger years while his son was playing. He also was a true motorcycle enthusiast that cherished riding his Harley, while finding freedom and peace in every mile. Eugene found his greatest joy at the racetrack, whether kicking up dust on dirt or carving lines on asphalt. His dedication and skill led him to win a Legends Car championship in 2019; an achievement he boasted about that stood as a testament to his love of the sport. Eugene is survived by his biggest accomplishments; his children, Eugene Storm and Freya. He is also survived by his step-children, Ariana Wenger, James Wenger and his wife Shelby Rae, and Hailey Wenger; his brothers, Brian Drew and his wife Maggie, Justin Drew, and Roger Drew and his wife Lisa; his former wife, Chastity Drew; and his former longtime partner, Liz Hogan. Memorial services were held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends paid their respects to the family on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of life held at a future date. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com