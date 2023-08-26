Evelyn Stone

Evelyn Jean Stone passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. She was 86.

Evelyn was born in Detroit on July 8, 1937, to Victor Schafer and Blanche Scism. She grew up in Detroit before moving to New York, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Charles Francis Stone.

In 1956, Evelyn married Charles and together they raised four children and six grandchildren. They moved to Vernon in 1968 to bring up their family in the beautiful countryside and resided in this town since then.

Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom who spent most of her time cooking in the kitchen and taking care of her children and later grandchildren. You never went hungry in mom’s kitchen.

She took her job as a mom and grandmother very seriously and valued every moment and memory she was blessed to share with her family. After raising her children, she went on to raise every single one of her grandchildren, which further showed her love and dedication to the family she created.

Even as a stay-at-mom home, Evelyn took on a few jobs and activities in her spare time. She became a school bus driver for the Vernon schools and worked at the local video store.

She donated her time to the local VFW and drove many years for Meals on Wheels. With a strong love for animals, Evelyn also donated to various organizations, such as the Humane Society of U.S., Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Defenders of Wildlife and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

Evelyn had a beautiful heart and an adventurous soul. She loved to travel around the world with her husband and friends. Her cruise ship trips to Alaska and the Panama Canal were some of her favorites. She also loved the family trips to Lake Tahoe. Snowflakes were her favorite natural wonder.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her young son, Michael Thomas; and her grandson, Brandon Michael.

Evelyn is survived by her three daughters, Maryann Stone-Blenis, Catherine Stone-Borkowski and her husband, Dr. Douglas Borkowski, and Michelle Stone Van Tassel and her husband, Mark, and her five granddaughters, Shannon, Talia Jean, Carlie, Sidney and Yan Jolie.

Visitation for Evelyn will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), 241 Route 94, Vernon. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or the Humane Society of the U.S. (humanesociety.org).

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com