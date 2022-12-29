Florence S. Washer of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. She was 82.

Born in Andover Township to the late Clarence and Gladys (Inscho) Sipley, Mrs. Washer was a resident of Sussex County all of her life.

She had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Andover Nursing Home for 30 years and retired from First Student Transportation after 20 years of employment.

Mrs. Washer enjoyed baking, gardening, and driving around looking at decorations and scenery.

She was a former member of the Baleville Congregational Christian Church.

Mrs. Washer was predeceased by her first husband, George Landgraff; her second husband, William T. Washer; and all of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, George Landgraff II and his wife Leona of Montague and Ted Landgraff and his wife Kim of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her daughters, Trish Sepulveres of Sussex, Karen Villa and her husband Joe of California, and Kathy Pittenger and her husband Randy of Newton; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St., Newton. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Florence’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38105-9950.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com