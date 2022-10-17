Frances Sager was the first of three children. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and Frank Hesse and her beloved sister Florence Namendorf. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger P. Sager, a resident of Vernon Township and her brother Wayne Hesse of Little Egg Harbor and her God son Ted Godfrey living in Florida with his family.

Frances attended Little Ferry Public Schools and Ridgefield Park High School. She attended Trenton State (The College of New Jersey) where she majored in education. She acquired her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree and then started a PhD program. Fran taught for 35 years in Hackensack Public Schools, achieving her lifetime goal of helping young minds to enjoy learning. In recent years she still received contact from former students who offered a sincere “thank you” for the instruction and support that she gave. Later in her career, she was asked to help write and edit science curriculum for Scholastic Publishing. She enjoyed that extra challenge.

After retirement Fran volunteered for a county agency that dealt with Children’s Advocacy and then volunteered to mentor struggling students. She also returned to earlier interests, playing the piano and becoming involved with her church. She assumed the role of Sunday School teacher and Deacon in one church and then joined another church Hamburg Baptist Church where she joined bible study and became involved in church leadership.

Roger reminisced about Fran’s talent with creating garden areas at their home, exceptional meals that she regularly prepared and their love of animals as pets in their home (Lady Dane being one of Fran’s favorites) and the wildlife that shared their backyard (deer, bears and raccoon).

Fran’s brother Wayne recalled family vacations that will forever remain in his memory and an interesting relationship that Fran maintained since her grammar school days with three other classmates. They called themselves The FLLJ’s(which was the first name of each member Fran, Linda, Lois and Janet pronounced Flidges) and each wore a quadrant of a silver dollar that was made into a necklace. Fran still had her necklace and was in contact with remaining members of the Flidges.

As her health declined, Frances was not able to continue with some of her more active hobbies but kept up with phone calls and received visits from family and friends who wished to visit. She continued to attend her church for as long as she was able.

Frances’ family and community will miss her contributions and loving support.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Hamburg Baptist Church, 15 Rt. 23 South, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Directions and additional information on the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home web site. In lieu of flowers the family, donations can be made to either of the following: Hamburg Baptist Church P.O. Box 393 Hamburg, NJ 07419, or COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Miami, FL 33134. Gifts to both should include in Memory of Frances Sager. Online condolences may be offered through www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.