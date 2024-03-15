Francis Budz

Francis Drake Budz passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 26, 2024. He was 79.

Frank was born in Fair Lawn and eventually moved to Sussex County, where he started a family.

He proudly served in the National Guard and had a great love for his country.

He worked at Garden State Paper for 39 years.

Frank was always into physical fitness. He enjoyed coaching football and baseball and enjoyed being involved in all of his children’s activities.

Anyone who knew Frank knew he loved telling jokes and making people laugh.

Frank especially loved playing pool with his son Luke on Sundays.

Grandpa Frank, as he affectionately became known, always made time for his whole family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Frank and Mary Budz.

He is survived by his loving wife, Renee Budz; their son, Lucas; his sister, Nancy, and his brother, Jeff; his former wife, Sandra Budz, and their sons, Frankie and Joseph Budz, and their daughter, Taylor Riley Budz; and his grandchildren, Abigail, Leah, Sophie, Connor and Robert.

Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Mass will be held April 6 at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Vernon at noon, followed by a celebration of life repass at the Vernon VFW, Route 94.