Fred Herrmann

Fred “Tiny” Herrmann of Wantage passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 67.

Born in Oak Park, Ill., to Jack and Joyce Herrmann, Tiny lived in Florida and Arkansas before moving to Sussex County in 1997.

He had been employed at Sparta Redi-Mix in Sparta. He retired as a bus driver for Krapf School Bus Co. in Wantage.

Tiny enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs and also loved his trips to the local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Brian, and his sister, Jacqueline Kozoil.

Tiny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia J. (Santo); his daughter, Kelly Herrmann and her fiancé John Georgevich of Wantage; his sister, Betty Davis of Missouri; his four grandchildren, Hunter, Peyton, Hannah, and Lacey; and his canine companions, Rosie, Bella, Nala and Ladi.

Private cremations services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. The family will have a celebration of life in the future.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com